Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Isabella Chisholm COO.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Chisholm served as vice president of operations at Austin, Texas-based St. David's Medical Center, according to a May 28 West Valley Medical Center news release.

West Valley Medical Center is a 150-bed hospital that comprises more than 800 employees, including 200 providers, according to its website.