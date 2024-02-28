Nebraska hospital fires CEO

The board for Lexington (Neb.) Regional Health Center has voted to terminate the hospital's longtime CEO, Leslie Marsh, according to local media reports.

The 3-2 vote to separate Ms. Marsh's employment came during the board's regular meeting Feb. 27, KRVN reported.

During the meeting, some board members cited little progress in the CEO's job performance since the last evaluation the board conducted in 2023, according to the radio station.

Following the board's vote, Ms. Marsh told hospital staff, "I want to thank all of you. You guys are amazing," and left the meeting, the radio station reported.

When asked for comment, a leader told Becker's via email that the hospital did not have a response at this time.

Ms. Marsh became CEO of Lexington Regional in 2010.

During her tenure, she advocated and served on many state and national healthcare boards and was honored with many achievement awards, according to KRVN. A new emergency room also opened under her leadership.

In August, the board for Lexington Regional considered firing Ms. Marsh after various IT concerns, but decided against it after hearing from hospital workers and opted to resolve issues through mediation.

Lexington Regional CFO Wade Eschenbrenner will act as interim CEO, according to the Lexington Clipper-Herald.