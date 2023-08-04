Nebraska hospital weighs CEO termination, settles for mediation

The board of Lexington (Neb.) Regional Health Center considered firing its CEO after a string of IT concerns, but decided against it after hearing from hospital employees, according to local reports.

Leslie Marsh has served as the hospital's CEO since 2010, according to the Lexington Clipper-Herald. In February, the hospital began its first evaluation of Ms. Marsh's job performance in five years.

The review was discussed at an Aug. 3 executive session immediately followed by a public meeting, local radio station KRVN reported.

Most board members praised certain aspects of Ms. Marsh's performance, including a new emergency room opened under her leadership.

However, three of them were concerned with IT issues including a "multi-day crash in November 2022, a lack of communication, a $200,000 expenditure for a network switch that was not included in the capital budget and the alleged failure to disclose a six figure settlement until after the fact," according to the newspaper. These three board members advocated for Ms. Marsh to be terminated.

At the public meeting, most comments favored Ms. Marsh, the newspaper reported. Some hospital employees said she took a hands-on approach to leadership and indicated they would resign if she was fired.

Eventually, Tucker Case, the board's vice chair, and Kent Turnbull, Ms. Marsh's attorney, came to an agreement on a mediation process — a vote that was unanimously approved. Ms. Marsh will be reevaluated in six months.

Lexington Regional Health Center and Ms. Marsh did not immediately return Becker's requests for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.