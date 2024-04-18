Johns Hopkins Medicine taps CFO

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has named Cherly Sadro senior vice president and CFO.

Ms. Sadro joins the health system from Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health where she served as CFO, according to a Johns Hopkins news release shared with Becker's April 18.

In her new role, Ms. Sadro will oversee six hospitals as well as Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, according to the release. She will also be responsible for joint ventures and subsidiaries with Johns Hopkins University.

"With so many challenges facing academic health organizations today, we knew that we had to select the right person to take on the role of CFO for Johns Hopkins Medicine," Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers, MSN, RN, said in the release. "Cheryl clearly understands the importance of achieving all three prongs of our mission — focused on patient care, research and education. She operates at the intersection of those three missions and has ample experience collaborating with leaders in the academic health care environment and beyond."