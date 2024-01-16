HCA Midwest Health names division VP of physician group

Melissa Russo was selected as division vice president of HCA Midwest Physicians Services Group, a position she took on as of Dec. 31.

Ms. Russo comes to her new role after serving as chief operations officer for Mercy Health Physicians Medical Group, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. This role was based in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Russo also held other leadership positions within Cincinnati-based Mercy Health. According to the release, her previous roles include director of operations-primary care, director of strategy execution, and director of care network, a clinically integrated network and accountable care organization.

HCA Midwest Physicians Services Group is part of HCA Healthcare's HCA Midwest Health, based in Overland Park, Kan. The group encompasses more than 600 physicians and healthcare providers.