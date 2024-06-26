UChicago Medicine taps 3 leaders

The University of Chicago Medicine has made several leadership changes as the academic health system continues expansion efforts.

Emily Chase, PhD, RN, was appointed executive vice president and COO of the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to a June 26 health system news release. Dr. Chase is a 13-year veteran of the organization, most recently serving as UCMC's chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services since 2020.

Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, was selected to replace Dr. Chase, according to the release. Dr. Coe previously served as vice president for adult inpatient/emergency services and associate chief nursing officer at UChicago Medicine. She will now serve as UCMC's vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Deval Daily has joined UChicago Medicine as system chief operational transformation officer, according to the release. Ms. Daily most recently served as vice president of operational excellence at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center. She also previously served at Rush as chief administrative officer for multiple service lines.

Read more about the changes here.