Massachusetts hospital names dual chief nursing, administrative officer

Jodi Stack, RN, MSN, has been named chief nursing officer and chief administrative officer of Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass., where she began her nursing career in 2000.

Ms. Stack has more than 20 years of experience in nursing, 10 of which have been spent in leadership positions. She is rejoining Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health from Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital, where she was the chief nursing and operating officer.

Ms. Stack started her healthcare career as a nursing assistant at Baystate Franklin Medical Center 24 years ago. She was also an emergency department nurse at the hospital from 2004-15.