Minnesota hospital names new CEO

Mary Ellen Wells was selected as the next CEO of Litchfield, Minn.-based Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics.

Ms. Wells, who served in the role on an interim basis since Oct. 1, took over the role permanently on March 19, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, she was a senior executive and CEO of several independent and affiliated hospitals, clinics and skilled nursing facilities within Minneapolis-based Allina Health, St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare, and the University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic, according to the release. She also was program director, dyad leader and senior lecturer for the university's master's in healthcare administration program.

Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics, a county-owned healthcare facility, includes a 25-bed hospital and two clinic locations in Litchfield and Dassel, Minn.





