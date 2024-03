The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital has named Sara Brokaw, MSN, RN, its next president in addition to her current role as chief nursing officer.

Ms. Brokaw most recently served as the hospital's joint chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. She joined the hospital in 2013 and has overseen every clinical department during her employment, according to a March 1 news release.

Previously, she served as chief nursing officer of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, Ohio.