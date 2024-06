Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System tapped Sherry Aragon as COO of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, effective immediately.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Aragon served as administrative director for Lovelace Women's Hospital, according to a June 24 news release.

Ms. Aragon has been with Lovelace since 2004. She also served as interim COO of the hospital from December 2020 to June 2021.