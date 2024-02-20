Henry Ford Health, Acadia tap CEO for new Michigan behavioral health hospital

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare have named Emily Sexton, MSN, RN, as CEO of West Bloomfield, Mich.-based Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital.

Ms. Sexton's new role comes as Henry Ford and Acadia are building the 192-inpatient behavioral health hospital through a joint venture partnership, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

The 120,000-square-foot, two-story hospital will be located on Henry Ford Health's West Bloomfield Campus. Expected to open by the end of 2024, the hospital will increase care access and also serve as a destination academic site for behavioral healthcare providers like psychiatry residents, nurses and medical students.

"Naming Emily as CEO is a crucial step in the successful opening and operation of this hospital," Adnan Munkarah, MD, president of care delivery system and chief clinical officer for Henry Ford Health. "The need for comprehensive, compassionate behavioral health care is more important than ever. As the demand for behavioral health services within our communities continues to grow, Emily and her team will help to ensure our patients are receiving the best care possible."

Prior to the new role, Ms. Sexton served as the director of hospital operations and nurse executive for Ferndale, Mich.-based Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital.

A nonprofit health system, Henry Ford Health has more than 33,000 employees, including around 6,000 physicians and researchers. It comprises more than 250 locations across Michigan, including two destination facilities, five acute care hospitals, primary care and urgent care centers, and a behavioral health facility.

Acadia is a behavioral healthcare services provider that comprises 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with around 11,100 beds across 39 states and Puerto Rico. It has around 23,000 employees and provides patient services like inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.