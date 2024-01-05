Advocate Health Care names area president

Advocate Health Care has named Allison "Allie" Wyler president of the Central Chicagoland area and Park Ridge, Ill.-based Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

The Downers Grove, Ill.-based system, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, announced the appointment in a Jan. 4 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Wyler has served as president of Advocate Good Samaritan hospital since May 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her experience with the health system dates back to 2010, when she first began work there as an administrative fellow.