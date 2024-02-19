Virginia health system taps CFO, CNO

Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health has appointed Janelle Padgett as CFO and Toni Maxwell, ADN, as chief nursing officer, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

Ms. Padgett has 25 years of healthcare finance experience at for-profit and nonprofit health systems. She began her career with HCA Healthcare as a controller at Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center and later became CFO of the primary care network of Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

She most recently served as assistant vice president of financial reporting and budget operations at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Maxwell has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry in various fields that include a CNO role with Federal Emergency Management Agency contracts and other interim positions.

She has a Master of Science in Nursing from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.