OSF HealthCare names 4 new leaders

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has appointed four new leaders.

Chris Curry has accepted the position of president for OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital in Peoria, according to financial documents published May 13. Mr. Curry most recently served as interim president of OSF Transitional Care Hospital, having previously been the CEO of Kindred Hospital in Peoria. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president and COO of Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Ill.

James McGee, MD, was appointed founding director of OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute, where he will lead the development and implementation of research, innovation, clinical and academic initiatives. Dr. McGee has been with the health system since 1988 and is currently director of oncology services for OSF HealthCare, as well as medical director of Radiation Oncology at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Tim Vega, MD, was named chief population health officer for the health system, effective March 17. Dr. Vega has been with OSF since 1987, most recently serving as vice president and chief medical officer for OSF Medical Group.

Lezley Anderson, RN, was appointed vice president of ethics, effective March 31. Ms. Lezley has served the system since 2008, most recently as vice president of ministry formation. She presviously served as director of mission services in the central region and for OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, as well as serving as an ethics consultant for OSF Saint Francis and on the faculty for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.