Lifepoint names SVP of people services

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health has named Traci Nordberg to the newly created role of senior vice president of people services.

Ms. Nordberg will lead the organization's people strategy and oversee all aspects of its people services function, which serves more than 50,000 employees across the U.S., according to a Jan. 9 Lifepoint news release. She will have responsibility and oversight over talent acquisition and management, organizational and people development, total rewards and employee experience.

She joins the health system from Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, where she served as senior vice president of human resources and enterprise business excellence.