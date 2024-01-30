HCA system taps business development VP

Andrew Cass -

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Chessie Mooney vice president of business development. 

Ms. Mooney joins the system from HCA's East Florida Division, where she served as director of physician alignment and strategy, according to a Jan. 23 Parkridge news release. 

In her new role, Ms. Mooney will work with physicians, leaders and others to grow Parkridge's services to meet the community's growing healthcare needs, according to the release. 



