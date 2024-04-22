Ardent taps DEI leader from IU Health

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health has tapped Lisa Gutierrez as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In her new role, Ms. Gutierrez will oversee the system's DEI efforts, including training, community relations and "high-impact programs to further develop Ardent's culture of belonging," according to an April 12 news release.

Ms. Gutierrez has been leading diversity and inclusion for major companies and academic institutions for more than two decades, and most recently served as chief diversity and inclusion officer for Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.