Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo., has tapped Margaret Fontana as CFO.

Ms. Fontana will assume her role the first week of March, according to a March 1 Facebook post from the hospital. She previously served as CFO of Langdon (N.D.) Prairie Health, KTGA reported.

Memorial Hospital has had two interim CFOs since May, according to the radio station. Ms. Fontana will take the reins from the current acting finance chief, Scott Miller.