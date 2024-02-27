BayCare names VP of risk management

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health, a 16-hospital system, has appointed Ann Marie Swindler, BSN, vice president, risk management, effective immediately.

Ms. Swindler joins BayCare from Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, Del., where she served as general counsel and director of risk management since January 2020. She will report to CFO Janice Polo.

In this role, she will oversee BayCare's risk management functions, including clinical and enterprise risk management, risk finance (commercial and self-insured programs), claims management and risk data activities.

Ms. Swindler previously served as executive director of corporate risk and management for Memorial Health System in Savannah, Ga.; vice president of operations, risk management at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.; associate general counsel, risk and litigation at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, Ga.; and associate general counsel at Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

Swindler holds a master of laws degree in health law from Loyola University in Chicago, a juris doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in Athens, and a bachelor of science in nursing from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.