Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, Kan., has named Heather Cave, RN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said in a Jan. 17 post.

Ms. Cave has worked in a number of leadership roles over the past 14 years, including as director of nursing and executive director. Most recently, she was the interim director of nursing at Norton (Kan.) County Hospital.

Rock Regional is a 30-bed general acute care hospital. It opened in 2019.