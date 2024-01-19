Boone Health COO steps down

Monica Smith, MSN, RN, has resigned as the chief operating officer of Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health.

Ms. Smith has served Boone Hospital Center — and now its parent system — for more than 17 years, according to a Jan. 19 Facebook post from the organization. She began in director-level roles, overseeing service lines, and advanced to become chief nursing officer and ultimately COO.

She has accepted another executive position with a St. Louis-based healthcare provider, making March 1 her last day at Boone Health. A spokesperson for the health system told Becker's it could not disclose her new employer.

Boone Health has made headlines for financial struggles recently; the entity has lost $112 million since becoming an independent community hospital in 2021. In November, the system closed its home care and hospice service lines, resulting in 26 layoffs just 11 days before a new CEO, Brady Dubois, took the helm.

Ms. Smith shared the following statement in her departure announcement: "Simply put, Boone is the BEST. The reason Boone is the best is because of the people. I have been privileged and honored to work beside the Boone Family. Never forget the difference each person at Boone makes in the lives of those we serve. You have made a difference in my life, and I will be forever grateful. I will always believe in Boone. Thank you, for making Boone the best and for bringing out the best in me."