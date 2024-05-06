The Leapfrog safety grades of hospitals hit with immediate jeopardy warnings

Since late last year, Becker's has covered eight instances in which CMS issued an immediate jeopardy warning to hospitals. To avert the loss of CMS funding, hospitals that receive such warnings must submit and implement a comprehensive plan of correction to address any deficiencies for which they were cited.

An immediate jeopardy warning, however, does not necessarily equate to poor ratings in hospital rating and rankings programs. Four hospitals that have been cited since December earned a B grade in The Leapfrog Group's 2024 spring safety grades.

Here are the Leapfrog safety grades of seven hospitals hit with immediate jeopardy warnings — all of which have since been lifted — in the last year:

NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in New York City's Brooklyn borough received a D.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia received a B.

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Cedar Avenue in Philadelphia received a B.

Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital received a C.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., received a C.

Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., which is owned by HCA Healthcare, received a B.

Providence Milwaukie (Ore.) Hospital received a B.

Northlake Behavioral Health System in Mandeville, La., didn't receive a grade since it is a behavioral health hospital. Leapfrog does not assign safety grades to critical access hospitals, freestanding children's hospitals, mental health facilities, federal hospitals, or long-term care and rehabilitation facilities.