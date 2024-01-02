Debate rises as more people pass the nursing exam

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students who passed the national licensure exam for nurses fell from 88.2% to 79.9%, but the trend is reversing after the release of the latest nursing exam, Medpage Today reported Jan. 1.

Preliminary data showed the passing rates jumped to 88.6% in 2023 for all first-time U.S.-educated candidates.

The reason for the increase in passing students is highly debated. Test developers said the rates improved due to radical transparency and outreach. Critics said the test simply got easier and that too many educators are "teaching to the test." Nurse educators said increased resources and preparation, including student success coaching programs, helped as well.

A 2021 study showed that less than 10% of new nurses have entry-level clinical judgment competency, according to practice partners, and some critics worry the test may be partially to blame for focusing on closed questions.