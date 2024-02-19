4 hospitals hit with immediate jeopardy citations in 2024

Four U.S. hospitals have been placed under immediate jeopardy warnings over the last 90 days, placing them at risk of losing federal funding from CMS.

Immediate jeopardy status does not happen often. Typically, within one year, only 2.4% of citations issued by CMS to hospitals are immediate jeopardy situations.

Here are the most recent hospitals or health systems that have been at risk of losing CMS funding since December 2023 due to noncompliance:

Good Samaritan Medical Center, based in Brockton, Mass., was cited for immediate jeopardy, The Boston Globe reported Feb. 14, after reports of a patient collapsing and dying while waiting in the registration line at the emergency department. State health inspectors arrived at the Steward Health Care-owned hospital to investigate and found multiple cases of patients not receiving timely care due to staffing shortages. The hospital submitted a plan to fix the issue and the immediate jeopardy status was removed.

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Cedar Avenue, a Penn Medicine hospital, was briefly placed in immediate jeopardy by state officials following the November death of a patient. The patient reportedly died after slumping over in a walker and sliding down a wall, then ultimately collapsed on the floor of HUP-Cedar's behavioral health unit. Workers did not immediately call a code blue or begin performing CPR until 10 minutes into the incident, a state investigation found. The state's report, published Dec. 26, does note that although the hospital implemented immediate corrective actions such as educating staff on code blue procedures and what to do in the event of a patient fall to address the situation, it continues to not be in compliance for the Condition of Participation for Patient Rights as well as for Nursing Services.

Mission Hospital, based in Asheville, N.C., was cited with immediate jeopardy after three patient deaths. The CMS report said the hospital's leadership "failed to ensure a medical provider was responsible for monitoring and ensuring the delivery of care to patients" in the emergency department, and ensure care was provided according to policy. It also described deficiencies in other areas such as oncology where a patient received expired chemotherapy, and the behavior health unit where a child was given medication without authorization from a parent or guardian. CMS on Feb. 1 sent a letter to the hospital, notifying leadership that the facility is in immediate jeopardy and must take action to avert the loss of federal funding. CMS had set a Feb. 6 deadline for Mission Hospital to submit a plan of correction indicating how it will come back into compliance with regulations related to its governing body, emergency services, nursing services, patients' rights, quality assurance and laboratory services.

Providence Milwaukie (Ore.) Hospital received an immediate jeopardy warning from CMS after a patient died Dec. 12 following discharge from the emergency department. Four hours after the patient entered the hospital, security guards called police to force him to leave. Officers expressed concern that he still needed medical treatment, but staff reportedly said he was "playing possum." Police handcuffed and wheeled the patient, Jean Descamps, into a police vehicle around 10:49 p.m. While waiting for the behavioral health staff to bring a wheelchair to the police vehicle, the officers found Mr. Descamps unresponsive and were unable to revive him. The hospital, which launched its internal investigation Dec. 12, submitted a corrective plan for the immediate jeopardy warning. The Oregon Health Authority has signaled approval of Providence's plan, but the federal CMS investigation continues.