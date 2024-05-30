California hospital gets immediate jeopardy warning amid CRNA credentialing issue

Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., has been cited for immediate jeopardy by CMS, the California Department of Public health confirmed to Becker's May 30.

"CDPH teams are on-site at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto to investigate practices that may not be compliant with state and federal requirements," a spokesperson for the department said.

The Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital was cited for allowing certified registered nurse anesthetists to oversee procedures they had not previously performed at the hospital, according to the Modesto Bee.

An internal memo obtained by the Modesto Bee told hospital staff that a plan of correction had been submitted and it is working with the California Department of Public Health on its plan of corrective action. As of now, the CRNAs are not to return to the hospital until after CMS accepts the plan of correction. Becker's did not see the internal memo and cannot confirm the nature of its contents.

The 394-bed facility has been under scrutiny in the past, as recently as 2022, for other deficiencies identified during federal inspections.

"No further information will be available until those investigations are complete," the CDPH spokesperson told Becker's. "CDPH is monitoring this facility and providing oversight, in collaboration with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to ensure the facility is in compliance with requirements and practices so it can provide safe, high-quality care to patients that need it."

Becker's also reached out to CMS, and Doctors Medical Center for comment on this story. If new information becomes available, the story will be updated.