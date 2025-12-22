Hudson Regional Health finds academic partner

Jersey City, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Health has formed an academic affiliation with Valhalla, N.Y.-based New York Medical College, designating the health system as a teaching site and expanding its graduate medical education footprint across the region.

Under the new agreement, New York Medical College will sponsor HRH’ existing residency and fellowship programs and place medical students across Hudson Regional Health’s hospitals for training. This includes clinical clerkships, sub-internships and electives at Bayonne University Hospital, Hoboken University Hospital, Heights University Hospital in Jersey City and Secaucus University Hospital.

The partnership expands New York Medical College’s affiliate network to more than 30 hospitals across eight states. It will assume sponsorship of HRH’s family medicine, internal medicine and surgery residency programs, along with a transitional year program and gastroenterology fellowship.

“I’m extremely pleased that Hudson Regional Health continues to be a state-wide leader in providing exceptional healthcare training for our students, with all four hospitals now set up as university-affiliated teaching facilities,” Hudson Regional Health CEO Nizar Kifaieh, MD, said in a Dec. 22 news release. “Our doctors and healthcare professionals are second to none, and this new partnership with NYMC will ensure that Hudson County and the tri-state area continue to benefit from a pipeline of exceptional physicians with the best possible education in the years to come.”

The health system continues to explore new GME partnerships and aims to develop additional residency programs throughout Hudson County.