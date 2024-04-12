New York hospital physician fired after maternal, infant deaths

A physician was fired, and NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull was placed in immediate jeopardy, following two patient deaths in the hospital's maternity ward, The New York Times reported April 11.

In the first case, a woman arrived at the New York City-based hospital Oct. 29 and was in labor for 24 hours. She attempted a vaginal delivery, but the fetal heart rate dropped multiple times. The nurses and midwives caring for her did not notify the attending physician until more than 12 hours later and on Oct. 31, the physician recommended an emergency C-section. During the procedure, the woman's uterus ruptured, injuring her bladder and the baby did not live, though the cause of death was not stated, according to the report.

Two weeks later, a 30-year-old mother was given too long of an incision during an emergency C-section. The attending physician, Ronald Daniel, MD, filed a report saying there had been "no intraoperative surgical complications." However, the mother began to bleed internally and later died.

Dr. Daniel, 72, was fired Dec. 5 after the mother's death, his employer told the Times.

State health officials issued the hospital an immediate jeopardy warning, which was lifted shortly after when the hospital submitted its corrective plan. Woodhull told the Times it "revamped and enhanced its protocols across its obstetrics and anesthesiology departments" and instituted stronger processes for reviewing bad outcomes. It also recently hired a new chief medical officer and a new head of obstetrics, according to the report.

Becker's has reached out for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.