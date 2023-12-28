10 states where COVID admissions are highest, rising fastest

CDC data shows new COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the sixth week straight, with nearly 26,000 admissions reported for the week ending Dec. 16.

This marks a 10.4% jump from the week before. The uptick in COVID activity comes as a new variant, JN.1,quickly gains ground in the U.S.

Meanwhile, new hospitalizations and emergency department visits for flu continue to rise and respiratory syncytial activity admission rates remain elevated in most parts of the country. As measures of virus activity continue to climb, some hospitals are already operating over capacity, stirring renewed concerns that hospital capacity strain could become more widespread over the next few weeks.

Here is a look at where things stand with COVID, which remains the primary cause for new respiratory admissions.

Ten states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 16:

South Dakota: 14.4

Number of new admissions: 127

West Virginia: 14.2

Number of new admissions: 254

Iowa: 12.8

Number of new admissions: 405

Indiana: 12.5

Number of new admissions: 839

Nebraska: 11.9

Number of new admissions: 231

Missouri: 11.6

Number of new admissions: 712

Ohio: 11.4

Number of new admissions: 1,335

Montana: 10.9

Number of new admissions: 116

Oklahoma: 10.4

Number of new admissions: 413

Wisconsin: 10.3

Number of new admissions: 599

Ten states where COVID-19 admissions increased most for the week ending Dec. 16:

Georgia: 73.5%

Number of new admissions: 524

Rhode Island: 51%

Number of new admissions: 77

Florida: 29.8%

Number of new admissions: 1,138

Texas: 25.2%

Number of new admissions: 1,606

New Hampshire: 23.7%

Number of new admissions: 115

Utah: 22.5%

Number of new admissions: 256

Nebraska: 21.6%

Number of new admissions: 231

South Dakota: 21%

Number of new admissions: 127

Arkansas: 19.7%

Number of new admissions: 286

Alabama: 18%

Number of new admissions: 393