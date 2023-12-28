10 states where COVID admissions are highest, rising fastest

CDC data shows new COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the sixth week straight, with nearly 26,000 admissions reported for the week ending Dec. 16.
This marks a 10.4% jump from the week before. The uptick in COVID activity comes as a new variant, JN.1,quickly gains ground in the U.S.
Meanwhile, new hospitalizations and emergency department visits for flu continue to rise and respiratory syncytial activity admission rates remain elevated in most parts of the country. As measures of virus activity continue to climb, some hospitals are already operating over capacity, stirring renewed concerns that hospital capacity strain could become more widespread over the next few weeks.
Here is a look at where things stand with COVID, which remains the primary cause for new respiratory admissions.
Ten states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 16:
South Dakota: 14.4
Number of new admissions: 127
West Virginia: 14.2
Number of new admissions: 254
Iowa: 12.8
Number of new admissions: 405
Indiana: 12.5
Number of new admissions: 839
Nebraska: 11.9
Number of new admissions: 231
Missouri: 11.6
Number of new admissions: 712
Ohio: 11.4
Number of new admissions: 1,335
Montana: 10.9
Number of new admissions: 116
Oklahoma: 10.4
Number of new admissions: 413
Wisconsin: 10.3
Number of new admissions: 599
Ten states where COVID-19 admissions increased most for the week ending Dec. 16:
Georgia: 73.5%
Number of new admissions: 524
Rhode Island: 51%
Number of new admissions: 77
Florida: 29.8%
Number of new admissions: 1,138
Texas: 25.2%
Number of new admissions: 1,606
New Hampshire: 23.7%
Number of new admissions: 115
Utah: 22.5%
Number of new admissions: 256
Nebraska: 21.6%
Number of new admissions: 231
South Dakota: 21%
Number of new admissions: 127
Arkansas: 19.7%
Number of new admissions: 286
Alabama: 18%
Number of new admissions: 393