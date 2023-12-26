COVID variant JN.1 dominates US

First detected in September, the latest COVID-19 variant to emerge, JN.1, has rapidly spread and now accounts for 44.1% of cases in the U.S., according to CDC data.

A mutation in the variant's spike protein could be to blame for its increased spread and some immune-evasive properties. However, the CDC has noted that even so, "there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants."

Less than two weeks ago, around Dec. 13, JN.1 accounted for only 21% of cases. Now that has more than doubled.

Trailing JN.1, is another variant, HV.1, making up 22.1% of cases nationally.

JN.1's dominance around the holidays was predicted by experts, one of whom told The Wall Street Journal Dec. 6 that the variant's spike during Christmas likely "means that it would really jump-start a new wave around New Year's," Katelyn Jetelina, PhD, a scientific adviser to the CDC told the outlet.