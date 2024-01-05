7 nursing jobs with 6-figure salaries

Certified registered nurse anesthetist is the top-earning position in nursing, with a median annual salary of $203,090 in the U.S., though there are several other jobs in the field where nurses can earn six-figure salaries.

Nurse.org used salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ZipRecruiter, Glassdoor and Payscale to compile nursing positions with six-figure median annual salaries. In addition to median pay, they also considered what top-earners in the roles tend to make.

Below is a list of nursing jobs with six-figure salaries, based on average annual pay and what top-earners can make:

Certified registered nurse anesthetist: $203,090 average salary

Nurse practitioner: $121,610

Chief nursing officer: $141,072

Nursing director: $127,003

Certified nurse midwife: $120,880

Nurse administrator: $104,830

Nurse manager: $94,401 on average, though top earners make up to $128,000