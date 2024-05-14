About 200 exposed to measles at UC Davis Health, officials say

Sacramento public health officials have confirmed one pediatric measles case and about 200 potential exposures after a child visited the UC Davis Medical Center's emergency department in early May.

The child visited the emergency department on May 6 and May 7, according to a May 10 news release from Sacramento's public health department, which has contacted all who were in the emergency department and potentially exposed.

"A portion" of the 200-some people require follow-up communications because they were not vaccinated against measles, according to a spokesperson for the city's public health department.

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health declined to comment for this article.