PA Licensure Compact gains momentum

Efforts to establish a Physician Assistant Licensure Compact in the U.S. are gaining traction, with Wisconsin becoming the newest state to join this week.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law Dec. 6, making Wisconsin the third state to join the compact this year behind Utah and Delaware.

In total, seven states must adopt the compact model legislation for it to become operational. Legislation is currently pending in Ohio, Michigan and New York, according to the American Academy of Physician Associates.

AAPA, the Federation of State Medical Boards and several other healthcare groups are advocating for state adoption of the interstate licensure compact, which would make it easier for PAs to practice in multiple states.

