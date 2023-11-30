RaDonda Vaught loses appeal over nursing license

A Tennessee judge has rejected RaDonda Vaught's motion to appeal the state nursing board's 2021 decision to revoke her license, a source confirmed to Becker's Nov. 29.

In a final order issued Nov. 27, Judge Patricia Head Moskal upheld the state nursing board's decision to revoke Ms. Vaught's license over a fatal medical error she made in 2017 while working as a nurse at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Vanderbilt fired Ms. Vaught in January 2018, and the Tennessee Board of Nursing stripped her of her license in July 2021.

The order denies Ms. Vaught the right to appeal the decision and undergo a new trial with the board of nursing.

Ms. Vaught was sentenced to three years of probation last May after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult in a separate criminal case.