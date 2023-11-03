Missouri health system cuts jobs, services

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health is closing its home care and hospice service lines, local news sites reported Nov. 2.

The divisions stopped taking patients Nov. 2, and all current patients will be transferred to other organizations' care by Dec. 2, according to ABC-affiliate KMIZ.

As a result of the service closures, 26 employees will be laid off Dec. 2, according to the Columbia Missourian and NBC-affiliate KOMU. The system will provide benefits to these employees through the end of the year, and they are eligible for positions elsewhere in the system.

A news release from the health system cited "ongoing challenges with staffing and reimbursements" as factors in the decision, the Missourian reported.

The news comes 11 days before Boone Health's new CEO, Brady Dubois, is scheduled to take the reins. The health system's former CEO, Troy Greer, stepped down in April.

Becker's has reached out to Boone Health, and will update this story if more information becomes available.