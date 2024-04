St. Louis-based Ascension has named Patti Consolver vice president of front end revenue cycle, according to an April 4 post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Consolver previously served as a senior strategic advisor and director of growth and business development for The Wilshire Group, according to her LinkedIn page.

She previously served as an interim director of patient financial clearance and an interim director of revenue cycle academy at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care.