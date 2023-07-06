9 women making moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 29:

Editor's note: This live webpage was updated July 6 and will continue to be updated. View moves by women in healthcare for the first half of the year here.

June 29-July 6

1. Kristi Henderson, DNP, left her executive roles at Optum to helm Confluent Health, a family of physical and occupational therapy companies based in Louisville, Ky.

2. Heather Havericak is no longer CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3. Karen Tracy, RN, was named CEO of Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital.

4. Michelle Lee stepped down as CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

5. Nancy Bussani was named executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, as well as president of the CommonSpirit Health Foundation.

6. Jill Berry Bowen, MSN, RN, was named interim president of North Conway, N.H.-based Memorial Hospital, part of MaineHealth.

7. Erica Shenoy, MD, PhD, was named inaugural chief of infection control at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

8. Stephanie Jackman-Havey was named CFO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center.

9. Kimberly Salazar, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.