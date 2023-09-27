Ohio system names new CFO

Lancaster, Ohio-based Fairfield Medical Center has named Julie Grow as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 27 Lancaster Eagle Gazette report.

Ms. Grow, who joined the system in August, was previously CFO at Logan, Ohio-based Hocking Valley Community Hospital for 11 years, according to the report.

"I've had a long-standing relationship with the senior leadership team at FMC, and have worked collaboratively on issues independent community hospitals face in today's environment," she said.

Fairfield Medical Center is an integrated health system based around its flagship 222-bed hospital location serving 250,000 residents.