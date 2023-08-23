North Carolina hospitals name chief nursing officer

Tammy Moore, RN, BSN, has been named chief nursing officer of Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C. and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers in Mooresville, N.C.

She joins the facilities from Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill, S.C., where she served as CNO. In her new role, Ms. Moore will lead all nursing services at 123-bed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional, which recently transitioned to a specialty hospital focused on inpatient behavioral health.

Earlier this year, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems signed a definitive agreement to sell the facilities to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. The transaction is expected to close later this year.