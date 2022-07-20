North Carolina hospital to end most patient services

Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., plans to eliminate most patient services by the end of the year as it transitions to a specialty hospital focused on inpatient behavioral healthcare, the Iredell Free News reported.

The 146-bed hospital announced the transition July 19.

"The need for behavioral health services in North Carolina and across the country is at an all-time high, and Davis will support access for the people who need this specialized care," the hospital said in a news release, according to Iredell Free News.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., about 15 miles from Davis Regional, will continue providing acute inpatient, emergency room, cardiac catheterization, obstetrics and surgical services.

"The hospitals share a commitment to serve Iredell County and the greater surrounding area," Clyde Wood, CEO of Lake Norman Regional and Davis Regional, said in the release, according to Iredell Free News. "This realignment builds on the services where each hospital excels. We have an outstanding medical staff and compassionate employees across the two facilities, and we appreciate their commitment to deliver quality care for patients each day."

Mr. Wood also said the organization will work to reconfigure resources between the two hospitals to retain workers and deliver care to community members. Job fairs to meet with employees and share opportunities are planned, according to a report in the Statesville Record and Landmark.

Davis Regional and Lake Norman Regional are part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.