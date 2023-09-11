NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health names VP of revenue cycle optimization

Cynthia LaCourt has been named system vice president of revenue cycle optimization of Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health, according to her LinkedIn Page.

She has spent 19 years at NorthShore, most recently serving as assistant vice president of revenue cycle operations and business support, according to her LinkedIn page.

NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health merged in January 2022. The system includes nine hospitals and is the third-largest health system in Illinois.