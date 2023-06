Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center has named Stephanie Jackman-Havey CFO.

Ms. Jackman-Havey most recently served as associate CFO for Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital and the Tenet Healthcare Massachusetts market, according to a June 29 MetroWest news release.

MetroWest Medical Center is a 269-bed system composed of two campuses — one in Framingham and one in Natick, Mass. — and is owned by Dallas-based Tenet.