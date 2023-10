Salina (Kan.) Regional Health Center has named Bethanie McDowell, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer and the vice president of patient care, KSAL reported Oct. 10.

She has been with the system since 2009 working in various capacities ranging from infection control coordinator to the director of infection prevention and accreditation.

Ms. McDowell will assume her new role as chief nursing officer beginning Nov. 13.