PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., has named Nandita Gupta, MD, chief medical officer. She joined the hospital Aug. 28.

Dr. Gupta is the former associate CMO of Hillsboro Medical Center, which is part of Portland-based Oregon Health and Sciences University.

As CMO, Dr. Gupta will work closely with the executive team, medical staff and medical group physician leaders at PeaceHealth St. John.