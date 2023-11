Sonoma County in California appointed Tanya Phares, MD, as the county's health officer, the Petaluma Argus-Courier reported Nov. 7.

Dr. Phares previously served as chief medical officer for Reno, Nev.-based St. Mary's Health Network and chief medical director of health plan and medical director of a Nevada vaccine clinic.

She will step into her new role Nov. 14 and replace Karen Smith, MD, who held the interim position since August.