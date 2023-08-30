Ohio health system taps chief human resources officer

Dee Weber, former senior vice president and chief global human resources officer for Midland-based MyMichigan Health, has taken a new role at a smaller system in Ohio.

Ms. Weber will now serve as the CHRO for Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health, according to a news release from the health system. She brings more than 33 years of experience to the job and will begin Sept. 5.

Memorial Health has more than 1,100 employees across its enterprise, according to the release. MyMichigan Health employs more than 10,080.