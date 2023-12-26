UI Health Care names chief integration officer

Iowa City-based University of Iowa and UI Health Care have named Deborah Berini chief integration officer and interim chief administrative officer.

Ms. Berini will lead UI Health Care's acquisition of Mercy Iowa City, according to a Dec. 21 Q&A with Emily Blomberg, COO of UI Hospitals & Clinics. The bankrupt Mercy Iowa City was approved for sale to the university in November, and will be rebranded as UI Health Care's downtown campus when the affiliation finalizes.

Ms. Berini has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership, most recently serving as a senior consultant with Chartis. She will assume her new role leading management and integration of the Mercy Iowa City campus on Jan. 2.