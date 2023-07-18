HCA Midwest names VP of case management

Kim King, RN, ACM-RN, was named vice president of case management at HCA Midwest Health, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. King brings more than three decades of nursing experience to the role, according to a July 17 news release shared with Becker's.

She will oversee HCA Midwest's seven hospitals and other facilities and services in the region, according to the release. This includes compliance with organizational policies and external regulatory agencies and ensuring continuity of care and optimal clinical resource use.

HCA Midwest Health, based in Overland Park, Kan., consists of 150 locations including hospitals, emergency rooms, physician offices, urgent care centers, surgery centers and specialty physician practices, according to its website.