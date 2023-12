Adrienne Joseph, PhD, was named CEO of Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital, effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Joseph brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the position, according to a Dec. 15 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, she has served as COO of Houston Methodist Baytown since 2020.

Houston Methodist Baytown is part of the Houston Methodist system, which comprises an academic medical center in the Texas Medical Center and six community hospitals.