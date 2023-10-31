New York hospital names new CIO

Rome (N.Y.) Health has named Nancy Levett as its new CIO and vice president.

In this role, Ms. Levett will perform an assessment of Rome's IT infrastructure and formulate a five-year strategic plan that encompasses both short-term and long-term objectives, according to an Oct. 31 news release Rome shared with Becker's.

She will also work in partnership with Chief Technology Officer Mark Rowan, with whom she will supervise the plan's execution.

Prior to her appointment at Rome, Ms. Levett served as regional IT operations director at Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health.