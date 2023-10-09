Bon Secours taps CNO to be president of 2 hospitals

Paige Twenter -

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours named Brenda Woodcock, DNP, RN, president of two Virginia hospitals. 

Since 2020, Dr. Woodcock served as chief nursing officer of the Richmond, Va., market, according to LinkedIn. For four years prior, she was CNO of Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Va., one of the two hospitals of which she's now president. 

The other hospital she helms is Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia. She assumes the new roles from John Emery, who left in late July to lead two other hospitals within the system. 

